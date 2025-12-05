OUT MONDAY: Chachi, 30 & Under Superstars, and the Future

With 2026 just days away, optimism is the throughline of Radio Ink’s December issue. Not blind hope, but the practiced kind that comes from people who build and believe every day.

From Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes, whose steady belief in culture and creativity has grown into a global audio brand, to this year’s 30 & Under Superstars, who see possibility where others see disruption, radio’s future looks anything but uncertain. These stories share a single truth: optimism isn’t passive. It’s a skill, and the new generation of radio knows how to use it.

Cover Story: Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes

One of radio’s most positive people, Chachi tells Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats how his outlook became an operating principle that has helped build Benztown into a global audio brand. Along the way, the conversation drills into culture as infrastructure and the mechanics of connection: how teams work, how brands present themselves, and why radio can’t afford to keep its swagger quiet.

Radio’s 30 & Under Superstars of 2025

Radio Ink is proud to once again honor the highest tier of young talent driving radio forward. As we stand on the edge of another defining moment – consolidation, reinvention, and whatever comes next – this year’s 30 & Under Superstars are already what the industry keeps saying it wants. One foot planted in digital, the other grounded firmly in broadcast. Hear their thoughts on our past, present, and future.

Radio’s Next Gen, Unfiltered — and the Question of Retention

Special reports from John Shomby and Gary Berkowitz go directly to the source to see what more voices from the next generation of radio really think of and want from the industry they’re inheriting – their hopes, fears, and honest-to-goodness truth. It’s honest, not always easy to swallow, and imperative reading to find out what leadership is missing when talking about “the future.”

Executives Fill Santa’s Inbox

We checked our list twice, and radio’s been nice, so we asked industry executives what they’re hoping Santa puts under radio’s tree this year. Spoiler alert: it’s not just coal for streaming services.

Are Branded Podcasts Radio’s Next Big Local Opportunity?

Tired of repurposed airchecks? Looking for a door-opener for new advertiser conversations? Dana Schaeffer sits down with Acast CEO Greg Glenday, making the case that stations can build advertiser value by creating branded on-demand content that audiences will actively choose.

Industry Images

From Forecast 2026 to the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Giants of Broadcasting ceremony and the Alliance for Women in Media Gracies Leadership Awards, see what happens when glamour meets guidance.

Plus:

Exclusive knowledge from Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti, Roy H. Williams, Dara Kalvort, and more.

People on the Move

Radio’s Season of Giving Tally

One Hard-Hitting Santa in our Blast from the Past

