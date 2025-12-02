Virginia General Manager Job Marks Tom Nankival’s Second Saga

Saga Communications has announced the return of Tom Nankival as General Manager of its Harrisonburg, VA, radio and digital operations. Nankival rejoins the company after a brief stint as VP of Sales for Mid-West Family Broadcasting’s South Bend, IN, and Southwest Michigan markets.

Before Mid-West Family, Nankival served as General Manager and General Sales Manager for Clarke Broadcasting in Sonora, CA, and has held leadership roles with the La Crosse Radio Group, Saga Communications, and Adams Radio Group.

Saga’s Harrisonburg group includes WSVA News/Talk 550 & 92.1 FM, Q101 (WQPO), More 96.1, ESPN Harrisonburg, Pure Oldies 101.3, EZ Favorites, Rewind 105.1, and 96.9 WSIG, alongside its online news outlet RockTownNow.com.

Saga Communications COO Wayne Leland commented, “Tom understands what makes local media matter. His role at Harrisonburg Media Group positions us to grow our brands and expand the value we deliver to our listeners, readers, and advertisers. We’re excited to have him leading the team.”

Nankival noted, “I am thrilled to rejoin Saga as VP and General Manager of the Harrisonburg Media Group, which is a shining star in our company. My job is to keep it performing at a high level and serving the Shen Valley community with unwavering commitment and dedication.”