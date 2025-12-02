River Radio Gives Gateway a Boost Into The Buckeye State

St. Louis-based Gateway Media’s “Hip Hop Built Different” Christian rap network has crossed state lines. Columbus broadcaster River Radio Ministries activated the Boost Radio format across five stations in its fifteen-station Ohio portfolio.

The River flipped from Contemporary Christian Music to Boost at 90.1 Canton, 88.9 Tiffin, and 88.7 Findlay, with 104.9 HD2 in Columbus and 104.5 HD2 in Wooster also joining the lineup. An additional station, 91.1 Ashland, will transition to faith-driven beats on January 1.

Boost Radio launched in 2014 in St. Louis and was picked up nationally by Educational Media Foundation, parent operator of K-LOVE and Air1, using EMF’s translator network in 2021.

River Radio Ministries Program Director Josh Hooper said, “These frequencies are strategically placed to serve the next generation of Christian music consumers, with vibrant college campuses within each broadcasting area. One of our main goals over the next three years is to bring new formats to the state of Ohio and reach more people with the Good News of who Jesus really is. We’re excited to partner with Boost Radio to do just that through ‘Hip Hop Built Different.’”

Boost Radio Program Director Mike Couchman said, “Boost Radio is thrilled to officially partner with River Radio Ministries. Their heart to reach Ohio with the love of Jesus, and do it with excellence, syncs up perfectly with ours. We’re excited to see how God moves.”