Albany Broadcasting Stays Busy With Giving This Holiday Season

Albany Broadcasting is leading a series of holiday community initiatives across New York’s Capital Region. Throughout November and December, the company’s stations are partnering with local businesses and organizations to raise funds and collect food.

B95.5 (WYJB), 100.9/107.1 The Cat (WKLI/WKBE), FLY92.3 (WFLY), Jamz 96.3 (WAJZ), Magic 100.5/590AM (WROW-AM/WENU-AM), and Big Country 104.9/97.9 (WINU/WMML-AM) have teamed with Upstate convenience chain Stewart’s Shops for the Holiday Match program, which raised $100,000 in its first four days to support children’s charities.

The festive giving includes the broadcaster’s Feed the Need campaign to benefit the Regional Food Bank and United Way. A $30,000 donation from DeNooyer Chevrolet, combined with listener contributions, helped kick-start the effort.

Albany Broadcasting also continues its support of Special Olympics New York through the Polar Plunge. Fundraising events led by B95.5, The Cat, and FLY92.3 brought in $15,500 from Team Dippin DJs to assist athletes across the state.

