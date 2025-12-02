Spencer, IA – A General Manager Opportunity to Join Saga Communications
We are seeking an experienced leader to guide our team in Spencer, IA! Our current GM is retiring after building a solid team over the last few decades. Our team excels in revenue and community impact. We need a leader to honor our traditions and thrive in the evolving media landscape.
What We’re Looking For:
• Proven sales and management leadership.
• Documented sales success.
• Ability to balance innovation with proven strategies.
• Strong communication and team-building skills.
• Deep market understanding and openness to new technologies.
Why This Role is for You:
• You bring extensive experience and insights.
• You value tradition and progress in a dynamic industry.
• You foster individual and organizational growth.
What You’ll Lead:
• A high-performing, excellence-driven team.
• A sales and programming team setting quality, community, and revenue standards.
• Initiatives bridging traditional and emerging media platforms.
Make Your Mark Lead a team of exceptional professionals and inspire them to greater heights in a company that values integrity, innovation, and leadership.
E-mail cover letter and resume to: [email protected]
Equal Opportunity Employer