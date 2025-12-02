Jeff Warshaw Inherits Proffitt’s NAB Radio Board Seat

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw has been appointed to the NAB Board of Directors, filling the District 24 radio seat previously held by former Alpha Media CEO Bob Proffitt. The board helps steer NAB advocacy for regulatory and policy issues.

Warshaw founded Connoisseur, which became one of the nation’s largest radio companies with a combined portfolio of more than 200 stations following its acquisition of Alpha Media, announced in May and completed in September. He also serves as chairman of the Nielsen Audio Advisory Council and recently completed his term as chair of the RAB board.

Warshaw joins other Radio Board members added this year, including Audacy President and CEO Kelli Turner (District 16) and Chief Legal Officer Michael Dash (District 3), as well as Commonwealth Broadcasting VP and COO Dale Thornhill (District 5).

Westwood One President and Cumulus Media EVP Collin Jones was elected Chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors in June, expanding his leadership from radio to include television advocacy.