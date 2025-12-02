WHUD Radiothon Raises $241,164 for Upstate Pediatric Care

Pamal Broadcasting’s 100.7 WHUD in Upstate New York has raised $241,164 during its annual radiothon for Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, supporting pediatric services for children and families across the Hudson Valley region through listener donations.

This year’s amount brought WHUD’s total radiothon support for the Westchester Medical Center Health Network hospital to more than $6.5 million over twenty years. The event continues its long-running effort to assist families facing significant medical needs through community contributions.

WHUD Brand Manager Scotty Mac said, “Every year, our listeners and advertising partners show up in a remarkable way. The Radiothon is more than a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of hope, healing, and the strength of families across the Hudson Valley. The fact that our community has helped raise more than $6.5 million over two decades speaks volumes about how much people care about ensuring children get the life-saving care they deserve.”

