WMMR’s Camp Out for Hunger Breaks Record With $1.6 Million

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR set a new benchmark for its annual Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger, as the morning duo collected more than 1.8 million pounds of food and $1,635,637 to benefit the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization.

From November 10–14, Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison camped outside Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia, broadcasting live to encourage donations from across the tri-state region. The food and funds will support Philabundance in its mission to acquire, rescue, and distribute food while advocating for greater access throughout the region.

This year’s event held special significance following the sudden passing of WMMR’s Pierre Robert, who was honored by listeners, clients, and guests throughout the week. More than 500 donations were made in Robert’s name, along with hundreds of individual and business contributions through WMMR’s website and Text to Give platform.

ACME shoppers contributed $350,000 in checkout donations, continuing through November 26, while Comcast delivered the largest donation of the year by a business. Their 492,256 pounds of food earns a live broadcast of The Preston & Steve Show from its headquarters.

WMMR Program Director Chuck Damico said, “In the shadow of the unimaginable loss of our beloved Pierre Robert, The Preston & Steve Show, WMMR, all of our listeners, partners, clients, and friends did something extraordinary. This year’s Camp Out for Hunger will go down as one of the most difficult things we all ever had to do, but also somehow one of the most magical. We are so grateful to absolutely every single person that anything at all to do it. It doesn’t just take a village. It takes a whole city!”

