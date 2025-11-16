St. Louis’s Milhaven To Succeed Valdés on ‘America at Night’

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One has named McGraw Milhaven as the new host of the nationally syndicated America at Night. Best known for mornings at KTRS-AM in St. Louis, Milhaven will replace Rich Valdés on the program that started as The Larry King Show.

America at Night features interviews, commentary, and listener interaction across politics, current events, sports, and entertainment.

Founded in 1978 as The Larry King Show, King’s longtime guest host, Jim Bohannon, gradually succeeded him with an evening call-in show in 1984 when King shifted his program to afternoons in 1993. Bohannon remained host of America at Night until shortly before his death in 2022, after which Rich Valdés took over the program.

In January, Cumulus Media’s Westwood One expanded America at Night from Saturdays to a live weeknight schedule and shifted it an hour earlier.

Westwood One President Collin Jones said, “McGraw Milhaven is a trusted voice with a remarkable ability to connect with listeners. His deep understanding of the issues, combined with his engaging style and journalistic integrity, make him the ideal host to lead America at Night into the future, carrying forward the spirit and tradition of this iconic daypart. We’re thrilled to welcome McGraw to the Westwood One family and excited for the energy and insight he’ll bring to the national conversation each night.”

Milhaven remarked, “I’m deeply grateful to Westwood One for entrusting me with America at Night – a show that builds on a proud tradition of engaging listeners during one of radio’s most meaningful times. It’s both an incredible honor and a profound responsibility. From listening to Larry King and Jim Bohannon in high school, too intimidated to call ink to now being named host of this show, this journey has exceeded anything I could have imagined. My nightly mission is simple: to seek out great stories from great storytellers – and to share a few of my own along the way.”