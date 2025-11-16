Local Radio Networks Gets Its Hands Into The PickleJar

PickleJar Entertainment Group has signed a partnership with Local Radio Networks to distribute its overnight country program PickleJar Up All Night across stations nationwide. The show, first created with Cumulus Media in 2023, was relaunched this past August.

The show, which airs weeknights from Nashville from Midwest Communications’ Ya’ll 106.7 (WNFN), features hosts Katie Cook and Scott Gaines and highlights artist interviews, performances, and listener interaction.

Under the agreement, Local Radio Networks will manage affiliate relations and expand carriage, while introducing new audience engagement tools through the PickleJar Live App to stations on the LRN platform.

PickleJar Entertainment Group President and Co-Founder Kristian Barowsky said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Local Radio Networks to take PickleJar Up All Night to stations across the country. LRN’s infrastructure and broadcast expertise make them the ideal partner to help us deliver our vision of connecting artists, fans, and radio in new and meaningful ways.”

Local Radio Networks CEO Steve Swick said, “Local Radio Networks is excited to work with PickleJar to syndicate Up All Night nationwide. Together, we’ll create a new model for our Country music Format affiliates – one that combines PickleJar’s innovative platform with LRN’s proven ability to deliver high-quality 24/7 programming to local broadcasters.”