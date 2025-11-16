In Denver, The Mountain Raises $68K for Project Sanctuary

Audacy’s 99.5 The Mountain (KQMT) in Denver raised $68,000 during its eighth annual Project Sanctuary Radiothon. The event supported veterans and their families, including counseling, therapy, and reintegration services provided across the country.

Afternoon host and Brand Manager Dan Hardee led the 12-hour live broadcast, featuring stories from veterans, while sounding a submarine horn each time a major contribution was made for Project Sanctuary.

Audacy Denver Senior Vice President and Market Manager Micah Goldberg said, “The success of this radiothon is a powerful reflection of our community’s deep commitment to supporting military families. Shattering our previous goals is a testament to the generosity of our listeners and the strength of our partnership with Project Sanctuary. We extend our deepest gratitude to our title sponsor, Postman Law, and presenting sponsor, Cobblestone Car Wash, and everyone who helped put on this successful radiothon.”

