FCC Outlines Post-Shutdown Recovery In New Filing Timeline

The longest federal government shutdown in US history is over. Now, after 43 days, DC is resuming operation, and the FCC is restarting the clock on a variety of vital issues as the agency takes steps to clear a massive backlog of filings and gives new calendar guidance.

The Commission issued new guidance Thursday morning about extended filing deadlines and Special Temporary Authority expirations. All submissions originally due between October 1 and November 17 now have until at least Tuesday, November 18, with additional extensions expected for specific systems, including the Universal Licensing System and Equipment Authorization System.

Citing the “unprecedented length of the shutdown,” officials said staff would “work in good faith” with filers to resolve complications from delayed submissions. The agency formally waived its rules to implement the extensions and automatically renewed Special Temporary Authorities set to expire during the closure, except those tied to auction-related activities.

The FCC urged filers to limit submissions to those requiring immediate authority and avoid seeking separate relief for missed deadlines until further instructions arrive. As of Thursday morning, the Licensing and Management System used by broadcasters remained completely unavailable.

Roughly 19% of FCC staff were classified as essential during the 43-day government shutdown. More than 1.4 million federal employees affected by the lapse in funding are expected to begin receiving back pay as soon as Sunday, with others to follow by Wednesday, November 19, per a memo from the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The closure also froze several high-profile proceedings crucial to radio, including the 2022 Quadrennial Review of media ownership rules and Emergency Alert System modernization efforts. How quickly these begin to thaw likely depends on the pace of operational recovery.

The timing is expected to make this an unusually active holiday season for broadcasters, as the agency works to resolve backlogged filings, restart paused proceedings, and restore the systems that support day-to-day regulatory operations.