Summary of Job Duties:

The Revenue Development Director is a mission-driven revenue professional who combines passion for public radio and nonprofit media with proven sales expertise to lead comprehensive revenue generation for KUAF Public Radio. This position manages traditional underwriting operations while developing diversified funding streams including corporate partnerships, digital revenue opportunities, and event sponsorship.

The Revenue Development Director reports directly to the General Manager of KUAF, which is part of the University’s School of Journalism and Strategic Media.

The position oversees and maintains the station’s business support relationships with corporations, nonprofit organizations, and other funders. This includes all aspects of underwriting sales (public radio’s equivalent of advertising) from prospecting and relationship building to production and delivery. The position identifies and cultivates business contributors, develops FCC-compliant messaging, manages scheduling and fulfillment, and maintains accurate records of all contributions and sponsorships.

Beyond traditional underwriting, this position strategically develops corporate partnerships that extend beyond on-air sponsorship and creates innovative revenue opportunities through KUAF’s digital platforms, podcasts, live events, and community partnerships.

This position supports station marketing, fund drive execution, event sponsorships, and community outreach initiatives, and performs other duties as assigned. The Revenue Development Director maintains collegial working relationships across the organization.

The ideal candidate brings both a genuine commitment to public radio’s mission and a disciplined, metrics-driven approach to revenue generation.

Regular, reliable, and non-disruptive attendance is an essential job duty, as is the ability to create and maintain collegial, harmonious working relationships with others.

Qualifications:

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution of higher education

At least 5 years of professional experience in sales, development, fundraising, marketing, business development, or related field

Preferred Qualifications:

Proven track record of meeting or exceeding annual revenue targets in mission-driven organizations – documented in resume and cover letter with specific examples and measurable outcomes

Demonstrated expertise building and securing business or organizational relationships from multiple sources (corporate, foundation, individual, institutional) using systematic, relationship-based approaches

Proficiency with CRM or database systems for managing prospects and revenue pipeline, with demonstrated attention to detail in proposal writing, contract management, and financial tracking

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Knowledge of public radio mission and operations

Skills to effectively track sales, manage data, and produce reports

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for creating compelling presentations, proposals, underwriting copy, and sponsor materials

Ability to negotiate effectively with corporate, foundation, and institutional prospects to secure revenue agreements

Ability to think strategically, identify new revenue opportunities, and adjust approach based on feedback and client needs in a self-directed work environment

Additional Information:

This position is renewable based on need, funding availability, and satisfactory performance. Regular, reliable attendance is essential, as is availability for occasional evening/weekend events.

Salary Information:

$61,735 – $69,452

Required Documents to Apply:

Cover Letter/Letter of Application, List of three Professional References (name, email, business title), Other (see special instructions for details), Resume

Optional Documents:

Proof of Veteran Status

Recruitment Contact Information:

Clint Schaff, General Manager, KUAF Public Radio ([email protected])

All application materials must be uploaded to the University of Arkansas System Career Site https://uasys.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/UASYS

Please do not send to listed recruitment contact.

Special Instructions to Applicants:

Writing sample (sponsorship proposal, marketing materials, or underwriting copy preferred)

