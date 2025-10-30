Urban One Raleigh GM Gary Weiss To Retire; Galvin To Step In

Gary Weiss, who has led Urban One’s Raleigh market since August 2000, will step down at the end of the year. With Weiss’s impending retirement, the broadcaster has appointed Vice President of National Sales Mitch Galvin as cluster General Manager, effective November 1.

Galvin has been with the company since 2010, starting as Local Sales Manager in Cincinnati before rising to General Manager in 2016. He became VP of National Sales in May 2019.

Weiss will continue through the end of December to support the transition.

Urban One Audio Division Co-President Eddie Harrell Jr. remarked, “We are grateful for Gary’s leadership and dedication over the past 20 years. His commitment to our audiences, advertisers, and communities has left a lasting impact. We are confident that Mitch will carry forward our strong foundation in the Raleigh market and build on the current momentum.”