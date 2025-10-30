iHeart San Francisco Adds Fintech Leader as SVP of Sales

iHeartMedia San Francisco has made a decidedly digital choice to lead sales and client growth for its seven-station Bay Area group. AdTech executive Annalee Gould is joining the cluster as Senior Vice President of Sales, bringing her background in fintech, crypto, and AI.

Gould joins iHeart from her role as Fractional CRO for Metamorphosis.Digital, where she built scalable revenue operations for startups in financial services, blockchain, and AI. Her previous roles include Chief Revenue & Growth Officer at Nimblr Insurance and Director of Global Partnerships at Celsius.

iHeartMedia Division President Kris Foley said, “Annalee’s ability to build trust, navigate change, and deliver creative, cross-platform results makes her the ideal leader for our San Francisco sales team. Her experience and relationships in the Bay Area will be instrumental as we continue to grow our presence and impact.”

Gould said, “Audio is one of the most powerful and evolving channels in media today and nowhere embodies creativity and innovation quite like the Bay Area. I’m excited to join iHeartMedia and work with a team that understands how meaningful human-generated content continues to drive trusted marketing. In a time when that connection feels increasingly rare, radio and podcasts remain deeply human, built on authentic voices, real stories, and companionship.”