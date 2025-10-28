Costa Media’s Qué Onnda Introduces New DC Morning Drive Team

José Villafañe’s Costa Media continues to renew its Washington, DC, roster, with the launch of En LaMorning, a new AM drive program hosted by Carmen “La Picosa” Fitzgerald, Maria José Rivera, and David (El David) Bermúdez, on Qué Onnda 87.7 (WDCN-LD).

Born in Mexico City with roots in Guanajuato, La Picosa built her on-air reputation in Tampa and the DMV. Rivera joins from La Pantera 100.7 (WFAX-AM) with more than a decade of DC radio experience, while El David brings his background as an audiovisual producer and creative storyteller.

The debut of En LaMorning follows the addition of El Cotorreo with DJ Chicano and DJ Scorpion to Qué Onnda’s afternoon lineup last month.

Costa Media President of Programming Gerardo Lopez said, “We are thrilled to welcome La Picosa, Maria José, and El David to the Qué Onnda 87.7 FM lineup. Their authenticity, energy, and connection with listeners perfectly embody our mission to deliver culturally resonant programming that celebrates and uplifts the Hispanic community in Washington, DC. En LaMorning is more than a show – it’s a shared experience that makes every day brighter.”