NPR: CPB Designed ‘Tailor-Made’ Plan to Cut Its Network Funding

NPR is pointing to “a veritable arsenal of smoking guns,” as it escalates its legal battle against the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in a new 49-page filing that suggests CPB leadership kowtowed to the White House Office of Management and Budget.

NPR asserts that CPB “acted to implement unconstitutional, viewpoint-based retaliation and discrimination against NPR” after President Trump publicly demanded that the network be defunded.

The document paints a detailed timeline of what NPR calls a rapid and unlawful reversal of decades of cooperation between the two organizations. It alleges that CPB, after initially approving a $36 million grant extension for NPR’s management of the Public Radio Satellite System, abruptly changed course following a meeting with a White House budget official.

According to NPR’s filing, the shift began on April 3, when, “within 24 hours of meeting with an official from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), CPB began dutifully complying with the Administration’s demand to cut off federal funding to NPR.”

Before that meeting, the CPB Board had voted unanimously to extend NPR’s PRSS grant agreement for five years. NPR says CPB’s leadership told the network that it would “transfer the entire budget amount of $26,236,211 as well as the remaining balance from the existing grant agreement to NPR over the next few days.”

But the filing claims that changed immediately after a closed-door meeting between CPB executives and OMB Associate Director Katharine Sullivan, who, according to internal CPB communications, “expressed her intense dislike for NPR” but warned “it would be a shame to throw the baby out with the bath water.”

In an April 5 email to NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher, CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison allegedly described the meeting, saying, “These rumors have potential to turn into boy who cried wolf. Except the wolf is really coming.” She continued, “OMB ha[d] requested list of all grants in past two quarters and future… [and] thought CPB’s board was more ‘balanced’ than most.”

In the words of NPR’s filing, “The OMB meeting kicked off a frantic scramble within CPB,” putting the organization’s board into “crisis mode.” One day later, NPR says the CPB Board quietly adopted a new resolution requiring the public radio organization to “provide a plan within 60 days of amendment execution to establish PRSS as an entity independent of NPR.”

By April 9, CPB’s Board had completely reversed its earlier decision and “rescinded its resolutions of April 2, 4, and 7 regarding interconnection funding for NPR.”

After President Trump signed an Executive Order halting funding to NPR and PBS in May, the filing says CPB then created a “working group” to oversee what it called a “transition” toward a new independent distribution entity.

The “Request for Proposals for Entity to Manage and Govern Public Radio Content Distribution” that followed, NPR says, was designed “from the start to exclude NPR.” The RFP required that “no single represented organization [hold] majority control,” a stipulation NPR says was “tailor-made” to block its participation.

CPB ultimately announced a $58 million “award” to the newly formed Public Media Infrastructure coalition, comprised of NPR rival distributors PRX, American Public Media Group, New York Public Radio, the Station Resource Group, and the National Federation of Community Broadcasters.

Harrison, who responded to NPR’s initial complaint in a letter earlier this month, maintains that the agency acted “out of principle, not politics.” She has framed the lawsuit as a distraction from CPB’s legal duty to modernize distribution before its congressionally mandated sunset in 2026.

“PMI made clear its intent to work with NPR, and CPB supported that partnership,” Harrison wrote. “NPR could choose to collaborate with PMI and receive funding support. Instead, NPR chose to file a lawsuit against CPB – a lawsuit without merit that has delayed the distribution of essential interconnection funding.”

In that earlier statement, Harrison said she had “never seen more courage or resolve from this system than I have over the past year,” adding that CPB’s duty “has never been to any one organization… it has always been to uphold the public trust, protect the independence of the system, and ensure that every community continues to benefit from public media’s mission.”

Both parties will be before the US District Court for the District of Columbia later this morning as NPR seeks an injunction blocking CPB from reallocating the $57.9 million in satellite funds. A ruling on the request for temporary relief is expected later this fall.