Sports Director/News Reporter

Sports Director (KHAS Radio)/News Reporter (NCN TV)

If you love telling stories, calling games, and being a trusted voice in your community, this is your chance to make an impact in central Nebraska.

News Channel Nebraska and KHAS Radio are seeking a passionate broadcaster who can bring local sports and news to life. You’ll be the play-by-play voice for central Nebraska high school athletics while also reporting on the stories that matter to Hastings and surrounding communities.

This person will work out of our newly-remodeled KHAS offices in Hastings. KHAS is a legacy AM/FM station that serves as the home of Hastings-area high school sports and is a Huskers Radio Network affiliate.

Responsibilities:

• Radio play-by-play for high school sports

• Anchor KHAS radio news and sportscasts

• Anchor radio news and sportscasts for select other markets in Nebraska

• Report on local news in Hastings and the surrounding area

• Use local reporting to create news stories for radio, TV, and web

• Uphold the highest journalistic standards — accuracy, fairness, and integrity in all reporting.

What We’re Looking For:

• Passionate about local news and sports

• Self-motivated

• Able to perform under deadline pressure

• Ability to use or learn how to use video/audio editing software

Qualifications:

• 2+ years of broadcasting experience preferred

• Degree in broadcast journalism preferred

• Must be able to reside in Hastings, Neb.

Salary/Benefits:

• Competitive salary and benefits package.

• A dynamic and collaborative work environment.

• Access to training and professional development resources.

• Living in a low-cost area with a tight-knit community and fierce local sports pride.

• Opportunities for career advancement within a respected media organization.

Based on experience.

Send Resumes and Demos to [email protected]

Flood Digital Networks, LLC & Flood Communications LLC along with all its subsidiaries is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minorities and women encouraged to apply.