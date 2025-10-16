Sports Director/News Reporter

Sports Director (KHAS Radio)/News Reporter (NCN TV)
If you love telling stories, calling games, and being a trusted voice in your community, this is your chance to make an impact in central Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska and KHAS Radio are seeking a passionate broadcaster who can bring local sports and news to life. You’ll be the play-by-play voice for central Nebraska high school athletics while also reporting on the stories that matter to Hastings and surrounding communities.
This person will work out of our newly-remodeled KHAS offices in Hastings. KHAS is a legacy AM/FM station that serves as the home of Hastings-area high school sports and is a Huskers Radio Network affiliate.
Responsibilities:
• Radio play-by-play for high school sports
• Anchor KHAS radio news and sportscasts
• Anchor radio news and sportscasts for select other markets in Nebraska
• Report on local news in Hastings and the surrounding area
• Use local reporting to create news stories for radio, TV, and web
• Uphold the highest journalistic standards — accuracy, fairness, and integrity in all reporting.
What We’re Looking For:
• Passionate about local news and sports
• Self-motivated
• Able to perform under deadline pressure
• Ability to use or learn how to use video/audio editing software
Qualifications:
• 2+ years of broadcasting experience preferred
• Degree in broadcast journalism preferred
• Must be able to reside in Hastings, Neb.
Salary/Benefits:
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
• A dynamic and collaborative work environment.
• Access to training and professional development resources.
• Living in a low-cost area with a tight-knit community and fierce local sports pride.
• Opportunities for career advancement within a respected media organization.
Based on experience.
Send Resumes and Demos to [email protected]
Flood Digital Networks, LLC & Flood Communications LLC along with all its subsidiaries is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minorities and women encouraged to apply.