Kenny Thomas Takes Afternoons on Albuquerque’s Sports Animal

Former NBA player Kenny Thomas is extending his presence on Cumulus Media Albuquerque’s 610 and 95.9 The Sports Animal (KNML-AM). The new weekday afternoon program builds on his Saturday Show, Unfiltered with Kenny Thomas.

The first-round 1999 NBA Draft pick focuses on New Mexico and national sports with segments including interviews, player development discussions, listener Q&A, and coverage of high school and UNM athletics.

He will continue to host Lobos Live on sister station News Radio 96.3 (KKOB).

Cumulus Albuquerque Program Director Brandon Vogt said, “Kenny is authentic, competitive, and connected—the perfect fit for afternoons. He knows this market, he knows our teams, and he knows how to carry a locker room-level conversation on the radio. In this new role, Kenny will make a huge impact in the community and on the airwaves, continuing the tradition of great local sports talk in Albuquerque on New Mexico’s heritage sports station, The Sports Animal. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Kenny Thomas remarked, “Albuquerque made me. I’ve played here, raised my family here, and I’ve never stopped talking hoops here. Taking afternoons on The Sports Animal means more time with Lobos fans and more honest conversations with the 505.”