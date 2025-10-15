Are You Our Next Radio Sales Superstar in East Mississippi?

Hey there, future leader!

We’re on the hunt for a truly special Radio Sales Manager to join our team right here in beautiful East Mississippi. If you’re someone who lives and breathes sales, genuinely loves radio, digital and has a knack for inspiring a team, then you might just be exactly who we’re looking for.

Here at Digio Strategies, we’re not just about broadcasting; we’re about connecting with our community through some of East Mississippi’s favorite stations. We’ve got a fantastic mix of formats that reach just about everyone, including:

• Country – for those who love a good story and a twangy guitar.

• Top 40 – keeping everyone grooving to the hottest hits.

• Hip Hop & R&B – bringing the beats and the soul.

• Adult Urban – smooth sounds for grown-ups.

• Urban Gospel – uplifting spirits with powerful messages.

This isn’t just a job; it’s a chance to really make your mark. You’ll be at the heart of our revenue growth, crafting smart sales strategies, building incredible relationships with local businesses, and empowering your team to hit those radio and digital goals. If you’re ready to dive in and lead with passion, let’s talk!

What You’ll Be Doing – and Loving!

• Leading Your Team: You’ll be the coach, mentor, and biggest cheerleader for our awesome Marketing Strategist, helping them shine and smash their sales targets.

• Driving Growth: Developing and executing creative sales plans that bring in new business and expand our reach across all our unique stations.

• Building Bridges: Cultivating strong, lasting relationships with clients – they’ll see you as a trusted partner, not just a salesperson.

• Crafting Solutions: Working with businesses to understand their needs and put together exciting, effective advertising campaigns that truly deliver results.

• Staying Sharp: Keeping an eye on the market, understanding what’s new, and always looking for ways to innovate our sales approach.

• Team Player: Collaborating with our programming, and promotions folks to ensure our campaigns are seamless and impactful.

• Being Our Ambassador: Representing us out in the community, at events, and in every client meeting with professionalism and enthusiasm.

Who We’re Looking For:

You’re probably someone with:

• A solid background with three to five years in radio advertising sales, with some real leadership experience under your belt. You’ve been there, done that, and know how to get results.

• A proven track record of not just meeting, but crushing sales goals.

• That special ability to build, train, and inspire a sales team to reach new heights.

• A great understanding of the East Mississippi business landscape – you know what makes this market tick!

• A good grasp of our different radio formats and how to sell the unique value of each.

• Seriously excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills. You’re a natural at connecting with people.

• Comfortable with the Rumple CRM tool and the usual Microsoft Office suite.

• A strategic mind with a knack for creative problem-solving.

• Highly motivated, super organized, and great at juggling multiple priorities.

• A valid driver’s license and reliable transportation – you’ll be out and about!

We believe in rewarding hard work! You’ll get:

• A competitive base salary.

• A solid benefits package (health, 401K. Dental and vision available) to take care of you.

• The chance to work with a dynamic and popular family of radio stations.

• A genuinely supportive and collaborative work environment where your ideas are valued.

• Real opportunities for professional growth and development.

Ready to make some noise with us? Send your resume and a compelling cover letter (tell us why you’re the perfect fit!) to [email protected]

We can’t wait to hear from you!

________________________________________

Digio Strategies is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We’re all about diversity and building an inclusive team where everyone feels welcome.