Edison Research Acquired By Political Polling Firm

A major shift in the media research world is underway as SSRS, a market and survey research firm based outside Philadelphia, has acquired Edison Research, the firm best known in radio circles for its venerated Infinite Dial and Share of Ear reports.

As respected as the New Jersey-based company is in the radio world, it is Edison’s ventures in the political world that appear to have caught the attention of SSRS. The new owners specialize in election and public opinion polling, while Edison has spent more than two decades delivering insights across both voter behavior and the evolving audio landscape.

Edison Research President Larry Rosin and Executive Vice President Joe Lenski will join SSRS’s leadership team as part of the transaction.

The Infinite Dial and Share of Ear are confirmed to continue under the new ownership, with the entire Edison team to remain in place, as learned by Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR.

SSRS President Melissa Herrmann stated, “By bringing Edison Research and SSRS together, we’re combining two teams with a shared passion for research and innovation. Our alliance expands the ways we can support our research partners and deepens our ability to help the public, media, and policymakers make sense of how people think, vote, and engage with the world.”

Rosin commented, “Joining SSRS marks an exciting new chapter for Edison Research. Both companies are dedicated to rigorous methodologies, trusted insights, and advancing the field of research. Together, we will build on Edison’s legacy in audio and election studies while creating new opportunities for growth.”

Lenski added, “Collectively, our organizations bring unmatched expertise across qualitative and quantitative research, media insights, and public opinion measurement. We look forward to delivering cutting-edge research in new and evolving areas.”