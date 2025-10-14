Local New York Lawmakers Unite to Protect AM Radio in Cars

As the bipartisan AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act waits for its day in the US Congress, the legislation continues to gain momentum outside of Capitol Hill, with support coming from local leaders for AM radio’s role in public safety and emergency communication.

In Western New York, the Erie County Legislature has unanimously endorsed the act, which would make AM radio a required feature in all new vehicles, including electric and hybrid models.

Appearing on Hardline on Audacy Buffalo’s WBEN, Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro said the county’s backing reflects both local experience and national consensus. Of the bill’s sweeping success with Republicans and Democrats, Todaro says it is “almost an anomaly,” adding, “When I saw this, this was actually brought to my attention when Congressman Nick Langworthy spoke on the floor on this bill, and it really registered to me how important it is to have AM radio in your vehicle.

The federal bill would require the US Department of Transportation to issue a rule mandating that all passenger vehicles manufactured, imported, or sold in the United States include the ability to receive and play AM radio broadcasts, whether analog or digital.

The legislation comes in response to decisions by eight major automakers to remove AM receivers from newer electric and hybrid vehicles, often citing interference issues. “Most people were not realizing that when they buy a vehicle,” said Todaro. “Like, wait a minute, I don’t have an AM antenna in here. I have to actually stream it through my phone to listen to my vehicle here in Western New York.”

For residents of Erie County, AM radio is a lifeline. The area is prone to lake-effect snow and blizzards, including the November 2022 Great Lakes winter storm that dumped over 80 inches of snow in select parts of the county over three days.

“Historically, we’ve relied on AM radio when we’ve had blizzards,” Todaro said. “I’ve seen people chime in on my Facebook stating, if it wasn’t for AM radio, I would have driven during a driving ban. When I heard it, I turned around and came back home. It’s imperative. It’s very important to have AM radio access, especially when cell towers go down. Power lines go down. Broadband fails. It’s truly a way, a conduit, to hear what’s going on.”

On Hardline, Todaro said the county’s legislative vote was swift and bipartisan. Even those initially skeptical of government mandates came to view the measure as a matter of safety rather than regulation. The support of the Erie County Legislature matches the endorsements of the AM Act given by Buffalo first responders, past and present.

Other local and state lawmakers have sought to sustain AM’s presence in automobiles, including the Kansas State House of Representatives. The Act has more than 300 co-sponsors in the US House and a supermajority in the Senate.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.