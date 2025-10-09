Megyn Kelly To Get Her Own SiriusXM Channel

“Linear television news is dead,” declared Megyn Kelly, as SiriusXM is doubling down on its relationship with the journalist and political commentator, who will now be receiving her own full-time channel with new original programs and specials debuting on November 4.

Of TV, Kelly said, “People can’t stand those stilted, censored conversations anymore, which is exactly why this medium is thriving. I’m thrilled to deliver our bold brand of no-BS news live on SiriusXM and to be expanding my relationship with such a stellar, blue-chip brand and great partner.”

The Megyn Kelly Channel will be bumping the Conservative Talk formatted Triumph Channel, where she previously hosted her show, from channel 111 to 123 on SXM’s satellite dial. Triumph will continue to carry Dr. Laura, Nancy Grace, Dave Ramsey, and Glenn Beck.

The Megyn Kelly Show will continue to premiere exclusively on the channel before becoming available as a podcast on the SiriusXM app and other podcast platforms, with video available on YouTube.