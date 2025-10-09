Fresno’s KMJ Feeding Families Fund Drive Hits $534K Milestone

More than 2 million meals will reach Central California families thanks to a single broadcast day. Cumulus Media Fresno’s NewsTalk 580 and 105.9 (KMJ-AM/FM) raised a record-breaking $534,917 during its 12th annual Feeding Families Fund Drive on September 19.

Over its 12-year history, the Feeding Families Fund Drive has generated more than $35 million for the Central California Food Bank and supplied 25 million meals to residents across the San Joaquin Valley.

GAR Managing Partner Karen Musson said, “We are truly grateful for the Central Valley’s generosity in surpassing our expectations to help feed our Valley families struggling with hunger. Thank you to our sponsors, growers and donors for supporting the Feeding Families Fund Drive with millions in donations and providing 25 million meals since 2014.”

Cumulus Media VP and Fresno Market Manager Patty Hixson added, “Our listeners continue to overwhelm me with their generosity and graciousness. We are so thankful for them and for the GAR team, who always assist us in taking care of those people in need in our community. Such a blessing to have these incredible partners!”