Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Nabs Ex-FCC Media Bureau Attorney

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth has added Ryan McClafferty as Associate Attorney, bringing federal regulatory and media expertise from his prior role in the Federal Communications Commission’s Media Bureau under former Chief Al Shuldiner.

At the FCC, McClafferty drafted rulemaking orders and adjudicatory decisions on complex broadcast and media cases, earning a Special Achievement Award for his legal analysis and writing. His new practice will focus on telecommunications regulation, media transactions, and FCC compliance.

Before joining the Commission, McClafferty practiced at an AmLaw 100 firm advising Fortune 100 clients on federal regulatory and legislative issues across the technology, telecommunications, energy, and financial services sectors. He also served as an Oversight and Investigations Law Clerk for the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Co-Managing Partner Seth Williams said “We are delighted and fortunate to have Ryan join our team. He brings great experience and insight to Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth’s nationally known broadcast and telecommunications practices.”