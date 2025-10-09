CRS Opens Nominations for 2026 Artist Humanitarian Award

Country Radio Seminar has opened nominations for the 2026 CRB Artist Humanitarian Award ahead of next year’s show in March. The annual honor recognizes a Country artist whose philanthropic efforts have significantly advanced the causes they support.

Established in 1990, past recipients of the award include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Trace Adkins, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, and Charlie Daniels, among others.

Nominations for CRS 2026 are due by Thursday, December 15, and can be submitted via email to RJ Curtis and Chasity Crouch. Each submission should include, in PDF format and no more than three pages, an outline detailing the artist’s charitable work and its measurable impact.

CRS is also accepting nominations for the 2026 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award. Named for late broadcaster Tom Rivers, the award celebrates his 17-year career and commitment to community and industry service. The honor recognizes a country radio professional who demonstrates generosity and service to their community.

Additionally, Country Radio Broadcasters and CRS are accepting applications for the Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship through this Saturday, October 11. The program supports aspiring female programming leaders in the country radio industry.