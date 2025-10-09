Beasley Media Group CFO Lauren Burrows Coleman Resigns

Almost one year after joining the company, Beasley Media Group CFO Lauren Burrows Coleman is resigning. At the same time, the “digital-first” broadcaster is promoting Vice President of Financial Reporting Shaun Greening to Chief Accounting Officer.

The news about Burrows Coleman was revealed in a Thursday filing with the SEC. The company stated that her departure “was not due to any disagreement…on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices,” as she leaves to pursue another opportunity.

Burrows Coleman was appointed CFO in November 2024, succeeding longtime Beasley executive Marie Tedesco, who retired after 33 years with the company. Before joining Beasley, Burrows Coleman served as Global Head of Strategic Corporate and Commercial Finance at Wayfair, where she led teams overseeing financial planning and analysis, capital markets, and corporate development.

Her career also includes roles with WindSail Capital Group, Wind Point Partners, and GE Capital, managing equity and debt investments across multiple industries. She began her career in investment banking at Lehman Brothers and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College.

Beasley CEO Caroline Beasley will take on the CFO role on an interim basis, while Greening rises to CAO, both effective October 17.

Greening joined Beasley in 2000, as the company completed its initial public offering, and has served as Vice President of Financial Reporting for more than two decades. Before joining Beasley, he worked as an Audit Manager at KPMG in Tampa.

In his expanded role, Greening will oversee Beasley’s accounting operations, financial reporting, and compliance initiatives, supporting the company’s continued operational integrity and growth. He will work with John Coury, who was recently promoted to Corporate Controller and Director of Treasury.

Caroline Beasley commented, “Shaun brings extensive experience, deep institutional knowledge, and a proven track record of success to his role. Together with John, their leadership will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth and long-term success.”