Lauren Burrows Coleman Named Beasley CFO, Tedesco To Retire

Beasley Media Group has announced the appointment of Burrows Coleman as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1. She will succeed longtime CFO Marie Tedesco, who is retiring after 33 years with the company.

Before joining Beasley, Burrows Coleman was the Global Head of Strategic Corporate and Commercial Finance at Wayfair, where she led a team across multiple finance functions, including Financial Planning & Analysis, Capital Markets, and Corporate Development. Her career also includes roles at private equity firms WindSail Capital Group and Wind Point Partners, as well as managing equity and debt investments at GE Capital.

She began her career in investment banking with Lehman Brothers.

Burrows Coleman holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College.

Beasley Media CEO Caroline Beasley said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Lauren into the Beasley family. Her extensive and diverse experience, combined with her leadership skills, are exactly what we need to drive the company forward as we evolve into the future.”

Beasley added, “Marie has been an integral part of our success, and her contributions have shaped the organization into what it is today. It has been a privilege to work alongside her, and we are deeply grateful for her unwavering commitment, hard work, and leadership. We will greatly miss Marie’s wisdom and guidance, and we wish her nothing but the very best!”