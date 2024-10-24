Cumulus Savannah and Harley-Davidson Team Up for ‘Ta-Ta’s’

Cumulus Media Savannah’s I-95 (WIXV), teamed up with Savannah Harley-Davidson and the Savannah H.O.G. Chapter for the 4th Annual “Save the Ta-Ta’s” Poker Run on October 19. The event raises funds for breast cancer awareness.

Hosted by I-95 Bad Ass Rock Show host Billie Marshall, the event saw more than 120 motorcycle enthusiasts participate. Attendees enjoyed music, food, a silent auction, and various door prizes, including a prize for the best pink-themed outfit.

Overall, the poker run raised $6,200 for Margie’s Army Foundation, a Georgia nonprofit focused on supporting women in their fight against breast cancer and promoting awareness about the importance of understanding breast density.

Billie Marshall commented, “Not only is it an honor to help Savannah Harley-Davidson and Savannah H.O.G. Chapter raise money for a foundation educating women about their breast density for early detection, but it’s also always fun! We can’t wait for the 5th annual run, to be held on October 18th, 2025!”