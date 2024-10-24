Industry Experts Revisit 2018’s Forecast for Country Radio in 2025

In four years, radio has seen a pandemic, the generative AI explosion, and the rise of infinite competitors. While it’s been a perilous road to get to 2025, some of broadcasting’s brightest gave their best guesses as to how it would turn out in 2018. How’d they do?

Country Radio Seminar has released a new episode of its CRS360 webinar series, Back to the Future, now available for on-demand viewing. The session revisits the 2018 CRS panel, Radio in 2025: The Future Is Now, offering a look back at what industry experts predicted seven years ago and examining how those forecasts compare to the current state of Country radio and the industry as a whole.

The special episode brings together the original 2018 panelists: McVay Media President Mike McVay and Sevens Network/TuneIn’s Bob Richards, along with experienced programmer Carletta Blake. The panelists will discuss how the industry has evolved, evaluate the accuracy of past predictions, and explore what the future may hold for country radio.

CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis moderates the conversation, guiding the panel through a discussion of past insights, current trends, and future possibilities for the genre.

Registration for CRS 2025 is open. The event will return to the Omni Nashville, on February 19-21.