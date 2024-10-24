On-Air Personality

Are you authentic? A great storyteller? Are you passionate and knowledgeable about rock music? Have you dreamed of being a personality in the biggest media market in the world?

If you believe you stand out and can one day maybe land yourself in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a DJ … keep reading.

95.5 KLOS played Zeppelin songs when they were new and has been a legendary brand since!

We’re looking for the next great ambassador of rock to help millions of Angelenos fight back road rage, be entertained, and get home from work in one piece.

WHAT:

– This is a show about music that teaches listeners something new each day about songs they already know.

– This show doesn’t own a suit or ballgown but might rent one for the right occasion.

– This is a show that asks artists the questions the listeners want to hear, then follows up with something an artist has never been asked before.

YOU:

The host of this show…

– Has strong opinions

– Is the “life of the party”

– Is a natural winner

– Is unapologetically themselves

– Understands we’re “all in sales”

– Knows Vox Pro

– Innovates with social media

If you’re still reading and fit the bill, we can’t wait to meet you!

Beyond the base salary, the sky’s the limit with opportunities and incentives. If you’ve got the goods, you’ll take home plenty.

Contact Nina Christy [email protected]