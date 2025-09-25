Skepticism to Success: How Radio’s Top Sellers Build Digital Trust

For today’s sales managers, selling digital is about more than closing a deal. It means untangling client assumptions, building new trust, and reshaping how sales success in this industry is measured. Each challenge brings its own obstacles, but also opportunities.

In talking with Radio Ink‘s 2025 Radio Wayne Award finalists, we highlight the Digital Sales/Sales Managers of the Year. We asked, What is a top challenge for you in selling digital?

Here’s a preview of what they said:

“Educating clients on value and differentiation is a constant challenge. Advertisers often assume that if two products carry the same label, they work the same way. The reality is that similar-sounding products can perform very differently…Helping clients understand these distinctions ensures campaigns are built to achieve the goals they’ve set, creating impactful results for the advertiser and long-term, easy-to-renew partnerships.”

“Overcoming skepticism from past industry missteps. Clients often come to us with hesitation due to previous disappointments from ineffective campaigns, overpromised results, or underperforming platforms. Our challenge, and opportunity, is to rebuild that confidence by being transparent, setting realistic expectations, and proving value.”

“One of digital marketing’s greatest strengths, trackability, can also be a challenge. Too often, clients become overly focused on measuring everything, like forcing traffic through a designated landing page, rather than evaluating the bigger picture of how their campaign is working. While tracking is valuable, most consumers don’t act immediately.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s October issue, featuring the Radio Wayne Award finalists, comes out Monday, October 13, ahead of the Radio Wayne Awards presentation at NAB Show New York.

