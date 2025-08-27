Copper Theft That Collapsed OK Radio Tower Leads to Prison Time

Two Oklahoma residents have been sentenced in federal court for a copper theft that destroyed an FM broadcast tower, causing more than $500,000 in damage and temporarily taking Payne Media Group’s K95.5 (KITX) off the air in January 2024.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Candice Marie Logan and Matthew Carl Wilson pleaded guilty in April to cutting a guy-wire at the station’s 500-foot tower near Hugo, OK, in the early morning hours of January 16, 2024, causing the top half of the structure to collapse. They then ripped out copper cabling, sawed through generator wiring, and even removed the public meter box from a nearby utility pole.

The total copper haul was worth less than $100.

The stolen copper was taken to Paris, TX, where Logan and Wilson attempted to sell it. Both were arrested and charged with transporting stolen goods across state lines, a federal offense that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Despite the low street value of the stolen material, the vandalism left the 50,000-watt KITX signal off-air and caused catastrophic damage to the site. Owner Will Payne described the tower as a total loss. “This is a brand new tower, we just put it up a few years ago,” he said in a video filmed at the scene.

The duo was sentenced in US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma after pleading guilty to transporting stolen goods across state lines. Logan will serve 8 months in prison, while Wilson was sentenced to 30 months.