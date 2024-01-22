Suspects Arrested In Texas For Oklahoma Radio Tower Destruction

Authorities in Paris, TX have arrested two suspects they believe are linked to the destruction of an Oklahoma radio tower. On Tuesday, the tower for K95.5 (KITX) was destroyed after a guy-wire was cut, collapsing the structure to gain its copper wiring.

KITX, licensed for 50,000 watts, serves southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas, including Paris.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park announced that Candice Logan and Matt Wilson were identified by store workers as they tried to sell the stolen copper. He also posted pictures of the suspects on his Facebook page. After reviewing the wire, Payne Media Group confirmed it had been taken from the KITX tower. The investigation and legal proceedings against Logan and Wilson are ongoing.

While KITX is back on air at a very limited range around Hugo, owner Will Payne says they hope to have a better solution with a higher power transmission sometime this week. The estimated damage to the tower is around $500,000, all for what Payne said was roughly $100 worth of copper.

The site’s generator was also dismantled for its wiring, and the public meter box was removed from a nearby electric pole. The station has received mass coverage nationwide over the crime.

K95.5 has been streaming online throughout the ordeal.