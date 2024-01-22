FCC To Illinois Owner: Pay Up Or Give Up Your Licenses

The owner of an Illinois AM and a Missouri FM may lose his licenses for both over tens of thousands in unpaid regulatory fees to the FCC. Daniel Stratemeyer’s debts date back to fiscal years 2010, 2012, and 2013 to a total of $24,949.70 with interest and penalties.

Stratemeyer owes $13,121.32 for WRIK-AM in Brookport, IL, and $11,828.38 for KZMA in Naylor, MO. The FCC has directed him to either pay the overdue amounts or provide a valid reason for their waiver or deferment within 60 days. In case of a hearing, Stratemeyer bears the burden of proof and may be responsible for hearing costs if not substantially prevailing.

Additional charges will continue to accrue on these debts until they are paid in full. Late payments incur a penalty of 25 percent of the unpaid fee.

The FCC had previously transferred these debts to the United States Department of Treasury for collection, but they were returned to the FCC for further action. An overpayment of $2,613.03 by Stratemeyer, including Treasury fees, will be applied to the debt upon his request.