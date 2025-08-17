Game On: Mike Bianchi Makes Afternoon Move in Orlando

After 15 years behind the mic in the mornings, iHeartMedia Orlando 96.9 The Game (WYGM-AM) host and Orlando Sentinel sports columnist Mike Bianchi is shifting his radio career to afternoon drive, concluding Open Mike, the longest continuous daily sports radio program in Orlando history.

The afternoon program, Game On, will reunite Bianchi with former radio partner Brandon Kravitz, who previously worked together before pursuing separate projects. The duo aims to cover local and national sports topics, drawing on Bianchi’s knowledge of the Orlando Magic, University of Central Florida athletics, and other regional sports.

In a statement, Bianchi said, “After 15 years of waking up at an hour normally reserved for vampires and people regretting a dinnertime stop at Taco Bell, my Open Mike radio show is calling it quits in the morning drive-time slot.”

“So, to everyone who tuned in to Open Mike over the past 15 years – thank you for making it worth the early mornings and the constant existential dread of hearing your alarm at 3 a.m. We had a great run — an historic run. It was the longest continuous run of any daily sports radio show in Orlando history. However, the radio fun isn’t over just yet. It’s just moving to the afternoon.”

iHeart has yet to name a morning replacement for Open Mike.