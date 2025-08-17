2025 National Edward R. Murrow Award Winners Announced

The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced the national winners of the 2025 Edward R. Murrow Awards, which have honored excellence in electronic journalism since 1971 and are named for legendary CBS News journalist Edward R. Murrow.

This year, more than 5,000 entries from hundreds of news organizations were submitted.

Here are a few of the notable winners in radio:

Network Radio

Breaking News Coverage: NPR – Live Coverage of the July 13 Trump Assassination Attempt

Continuing Coverage: Marketplace – Far-Reaching Costs: Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Feature Reporting: Reveal and The Associated Press – Escaping Putin’s War Machine

Investigative Reporting: Baltimore Public Media & APM Reports – Judging Juveniles

Overall Excellence: ABC News Radio

Large Market Radio

Breaking News: KMOX – Flash Flooding Cuts Off a Town

Continuing Coverage: WSB Radio – The Murder of Laken Riley

Investigative Reporting: BPR, WFDD & CityView – Sold on a Promise

Overall Excellence: WUSF News

Small Market Radio

Breaking News Coverage: Connecticut Public – Deadly Flooding in Connecticut

Continuing Coverage: WWNC-AM – Voices of Hope: The Great Flood of 2024

Investigative Reporting: WGLT-FM – Where Orders of Protection Fail

Overall Excellence: BPR – Hell or High Water: Hurricane Helene Coverage

The Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala will take place on October 13 at Gotham Hall in New York City. The full list of winners is available via RTDNA.