2025 National Edward R. Murrow Award Winners Announced

The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced the national winners of the 2025 Edward R. Murrow Awards, which have honored excellence in electronic journalism since 1971 and are named for legendary CBS News journalist Edward R. Murrow.
This year, more than 5,000 entries from hundreds of news organizations were submitted.
Here are a few of the notable winners in radio:
Network Radio
- Breaking News Coverage: NPR – Live Coverage of the July 13 Trump Assassination Attempt
- Continuing Coverage: Marketplace – Far-Reaching Costs: Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse
- Feature Reporting: Reveal and The Associated Press – Escaping Putin’s War Machine
- Investigative Reporting: Baltimore Public Media & APM Reports – Judging Juveniles
- Overall Excellence: ABC News Radio
Large Market Radio
- Breaking News: KMOX – Flash Flooding Cuts Off a Town
- Continuing Coverage: WSB Radio – The Murder of Laken Riley
- Investigative Reporting: BPR, WFDD & CityView – Sold on a Promise
- Overall Excellence: WUSF News
Small Market Radio
- Breaking News Coverage: Connecticut Public – Deadly Flooding in Connecticut
- Continuing Coverage: WWNC-AM – Voices of Hope: The Great Flood of 2024
- Investigative Reporting: WGLT-FM – Where Orders of Protection Fail
- Overall Excellence: BPR – Hell or High Water: Hurricane Helene Coverage
The Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala will take place on October 13 at Gotham Hall in New York City. The full list of winners is available via RTDNA.