iHeartMedia Seattle Expands Husky Coverage with UW Athletics

The University of Washington Athletics department and Huskies Sports Properties have confirmed a multi-year renewal with iHeartMedia Seattle, extending Sports Radio KJR (KJR-AM/FM) as the primary radio outlet for Husky sports coverage.

For more than five years, iHeart Seattle has worked with UW Athletics to deliver game broadcasts for football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball throughout the region. As part of the extension, several new features are also being introduced, including a daily update on UW women’s athletics on KJR and The Husky Nation – a year-round, long-form show.

The deal also includes Purple Friday Minute, a weekly feature spotlighting Husky athletics, airing every Friday across all nine iHeart stations in the Seattle-Tacoma market.

iHeart Washington Area President Mark Glynn commented, “For over 30 years, KJR has put the fan at the center of everything we do, and for 27 of those years, the Husky Honks have proudly served Husky Nation. As we step into an exciting new chapter with the University of Washington, our commitment to engaging fans and elevating Husky Athletics is stronger than ever. I’m proud that our support for UW not only continues, but grows – bigger, louder, and more connected than ever, with audio at the heart of it all.”

University of Washington Director of Athletics Pat Chun said, “We’re excited to extend our partnership with iHeartMedia Seattle and KJR, keeping Washington Athletics front and center for Husky fans. This expanded relationship creates new appearance and endorsement opportunities for our student-athletes and deepens fan engagement across every broadcast.”

Huskies Sports Properties General Manager Brandon Forbis stated, “We are proud to extend our partnership with iHeartMedia and continue to bring high-level Huskies coverage to Seattle. This partnership spotlights an exciting time for UW Athletics.”