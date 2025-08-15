Braves’ CEO Derek Schiller Named GAB Georgian of the Year

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters has named Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller the 2025 Georgian of the Year. With more than 170 radio affiliates, The Atlanta Braves Radio Network is the largest in Major League Baseball.

Schiller will be formally recognized at the Honors Lunch during GABCON 2025 on September 20 at Truist Park. The annual honor recognizes individuals whose work has created a significant and lasting impact on the people and state of Georgia.

Schiller oversees all business and ballpark operations for the Braves. Under his leadership, the GAB is citing his strides in fan engagement, business analytics, digital strategy, and community outreach. Beyond baseball, Schiller played a key role in developing Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta into a mixed-use district, blending a state-of-the-art ballpark with dining, retail, and entertainment spaces.

The Braves’ flagship radio station is Dickey Broadcasting’s 680 The Fan (WCNN-AM) in Atlanta.

Before joining the Braves in 2003, Schiller held leadership roles with the Atlanta Thrashers and the New York Yankees.

GAB President Randy Gravley said, “Derek Schiller exemplifies leadership, innovation and community service at the highest level. His vision has not only elevated the Braves as a franchise but has also made a tremendous impact on Georgia and its broadcasters as a whole. Derek has ensured access to Braves coverage for radio and television members at every inning. We are honored to recognize him as this year’s Georgian of the Year.”