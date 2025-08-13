Centennial Expands Fredericksburg Cluster With Dual Signal Buy

Centennial Broadcasting announced an agreement to acquire Fredericksburg, VA’s SuperHits 95.9 (WGRQ) and Thunder 104.5 (WGRX) from Telemedia Broadcasting. The deal will integrate WGRQ and WGRX into Centennial’s existing holdings in the market.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, pending approval from the FCC. No purchase price has been revealed as of this writing.

Centennial’s current cluster consists of B101.5 (WBQB) and NewsTalk1230 (WFVA-AM).

Centennial Broadcasting President and CEO Allen Shaw said, “The addition of WGRQ-FM and WGRX-FM to our WBQB-FM and WFVA-AM platform marks an important step in Centennial’s growth strategy. With their strong community presence and loyal audiences, these stations present a unique opportunity to build on a rich tradition while reinforcing our commitment to the Fredericksburg market – delivering exceptional value to advertisers, engaging our listeners, and serving Fredericksburg and its surrounding communities.”