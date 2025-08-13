Eryn Cooper Brings Nashville To UK Radio With ‘The NashUp’

Award-winning on-air talent and Grand Ole Opry personality Eryn Cooper has launched The Nashup, a new weekly show on CountryLine Radio, taking artist interviews, Country music culture, and Nashville neon to airwaves in the UK.

The Nashup aims to connect Music City directly with UK listeners and showcase the artists and songs that define Nashville. In Nashville, Cooper hosts afternoons on WSM-AM and serves as host of The Opry Warm-Up Show.

Cooper shared, “I’m thrilled to connect directly with UK listeners and share the songs, stories, and artists that make Nashville tick. The Nashup is where the Opry circle meets the global country community!”