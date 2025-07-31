Registration Opens for NAB Show New York 2025

Registration is officially open for the 2025 NAB Show New York, set to take place October 22 and 23 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. This year’s agenda will focus on cross-platform monetization, content innovation, and real-world revenue strategies.

As previously reported by Radio Ink, NAB Show New York 2025 will feature expanded programming for broadcasters, including the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, the Future of Journalism Symposium, and a career fair hosted by the NAB Leadership Foundation. The show is expected to draw thousands of professionals from across television, audio, digital, and streaming sectors.

The show floor will feature technology demos, vendor showcases, and new product launches, with breakout tracks for radio, podcasting, advertising, and broadcast infrastructure.

This year’s NAB Show New York will include the 33rd Radio Wayne Awards ceremony in collaboration with Radio Ink. The Radio Waynes honor excellence in radio sales, marketing, and management. Winners in seven categories will be recognized during a dedicated ceremony, celebrating professionals who drive results and push the industry forward.

Nominations are currently open through Monday, August 4 at 8p ET.

Departing from its traditional placement within the NAB Show New York conference, this year’s Marconi Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 21, at the Edison Ballroom, the evening before the Javits Center events begin. The new standalone format offers a more intimate setting to recognize excellence across radio broadcasting’s top stations, shows, and personalities.

Registration for NAB Show New York is now available via the NAB Show site.