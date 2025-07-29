Saga’s Cayuga Media Raises Joe Salzone To Operations Manager

As part of a planned leadership transition, Saga Communications’ Ithaca, NY-based Cayuga Media Group has promoted WHCU-AM News Director Joe Salzone to Operations Manager, filling the role soon to be vacated by Chris Allinger with his retirement at the end of August.

Salzone, who joined WHCU in 2020 and is the host of Ithaca’s Morning News, will oversee day-to-day operations across Cayuga Media Group’s 10-station portfolio.

Also promoted is Z95.5 (WFIZ) Brand Manager Justin Bertolero, who takes on additional programming responsibilities for 103.7 Q Country (WQNY) and 96.3 The Buzzer. Bertolero will continue hosting middays on Q Country and afternoons on Z95.5.

Cayuga Media Group President and General Manager Chet Osadchey said, “Joe is an incredibly hard-working and knowledgeable broadcast professional. He will be a guiding force in our continued evolution as a local media source. Justin is a rising star in our building. We are all very proud of him and confident he will continue to elevate both our radio and social platforms.”