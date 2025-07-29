FCC Chair Faces Ethics Complaint Over ‘Egregious Misconduct’

A press watchdog group is calling for the disbarment of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, alleging he abused his authority in response to media criticism of President Donald Trump, following Recent FCC actions that have drawn criticism from Democrats.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation has filed a formal complaint with the DC Court of Appeals, alleging Carr violated legal ethics by using the agency as a tool for partisan enforcement.

The July 28 complaint urges the court’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel to investigate what the group calls a “pattern of egregious misconduct,” including Carr’s decision to revive dormant “news distortion” cases against CBS, NBC, and ABC, as well as his role in pressuring companies over Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts and media mergers.

The complaint escalates a months-long campaign led by the foundation’s advocacy director Seth Stern, who argues that Carr’s actions as a licensed attorney in DC run afoul of professional conduct rules requiring impartiality and truthfulness. In a statement reported by the newsletter Status, the foundation said Carr “brazenly violated legal and ethical standards,” misused the FCC’s power, and sought to “force an unwarranted settlement of a private lawsuit.”

The group also cites Carr’s involvement in the Paramount-Skydance merger and public criticisms of corporate DEI efforts as examples of what it considers politically motivated enforcement.

While most of the FCC actions in question fall on the television side, Carr launched a formal investigation into the underwriting practices of 13 NPR and PBS member stations to determine whether their sponsorship announcements cross legal lines into prohibited commercial advertising. This led to voiced concern from Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez, who callied the investigation “another Administration effort to weaponize the power of the FCC” and to intimidate public broadcasters.

Chairman Carr has not publicly commented on the complaint.

With reporting from Adam R. Jacobson