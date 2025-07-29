Ohio State Broadcast Team Adds Buckeye Alum Tyler Danburg

Tegna’s 97.1 The Fan (WBNS) in Columbus and Learfield’s Ohio State Sports Properties have named Tyler Danburg to the Ohio State Radio Network broadcast team. Danburg will serve as the new play-by-play voice for Ohio State baseball and women’s basketball.

A Cleveland native and Ohio State alumnus, Danburg has called 17 different Buckeye sports across B1G+ and Scarlet and Gray Sports Radio. He is currently finishing the season as the broadcaster for the Frisco RoughRiders, the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate.

This fall, he will also take on sideline and locker room reporting duties for Ohio State football and contribute content for The Fan, Learfield’s Ohio State Sports Properties, and RadiOhio’s Ohio News Network.

RadiOhio Director of Network Programming Skip Mosic remarked, “Tyler brings exceptional passion and a deep knowledge of Ohio State athletics. He’s already earned the respect of our coaches and administrators through his work on multiple platforms. He’ll elevate our women’s basketball and baseball coverage, and as a Buckeye himself, Tyler will be a tremendous brand ambassador for 97.1 The Fan, Learfield, and Ohio State. Buckeye Nation will love him.”

Learfield VP and General Manager Todd Knisley noted, “Broadcasting for one of the nation’s premier athletic programs requires a mix of talent, insight, connection, and authenticity. We saw outstanding candidates from across the country, but Tyler’s familiarity with our program and proven broadcasting experience made him the natural choice.”

Danburg added, “It’s a dream come true to come home and broadcast for a place like Ohio State, which has meant so much to me. I’m incredibly honored and grateful for this opportunity – and I can’t wait to get started.”