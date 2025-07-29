New York City Marathon Stays on 710 WOR Under iHeart Deal

iHeartMedia New York and New York Road Runners have expanded their radio broadcast partnership through 2027, building on the momentum from last year’s debut coverage of the TCS New York City Marathon on 710 WOR.

The expanded agreement will bring weekly radio broadcasts of NYRR’s Set the Pace podcast, live coverage of the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, and continued live broadcasts of the TCS New York City Marathon on WOR. It also includes on-site fan activations and promotional support across iHeartMedia’s New York radio, digital, and streaming channels.

The partnership aligns with the launch of New York Road Runners’ new content studio, East 89th St Productions.

NYRR CEO Rob Simmelkjaer stated, “There are countless incredible stories to tell from our race start-lines and across the running community, from the aspirational professional runners to our inspirational back-of-the-pack final finishers. We’re excited to expand our collaboration with iHeartMedia to share more of these stories that highlight the transformative power of running and get even more people into this inclusive sport.”

iHeart New York Market President Steve DeLusant said, “iHeartMedia is proud to partner with New York Road Runners in celebrating the power of movement, community, and the iconic spirit of New York City. As the official audio and radio partner of the TCS New York City Marathon through 2027, 710 WOR has the unique privilege of bringing the energy and emotion of race day to listeners across the city and beyond. From the TCS New York City Marathon to the launch of NYRR Set the Pace on WOR, this multi-year collaboration allows us to amplify the voices and stories that inspire runners and fans alike.”