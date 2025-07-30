Is Radio Missing The Point With ‘Local’? 

There’s a popular belief floating around the radio industry: “If we just make our stations sound more local, young people will come back.” It sounds smart. Feels right. But it’s missing the mark.

Of course, local matters. People still care about their community. But that’s not why 18–35 year olds have tuned out. The real issue? Radio isn’t on-demand, authentic, or flexible enough for how they consume content today.

This generation has grown up with Spotify, YouTube, TikTok, and podcasts. They’re used to getting what they want, when they want it, without waiting for the top of the hour or sitting through six commercials.

So while many stations are doubling down on high school sports scores and local event promos, they’re overlooking the one thing that truly makes radio special: personality.

The Secret Sauce Was Never Just Local

What made radio magical wasn’t the playlist – it was the disc jockey. The personality. The human connection. DJs were radio’s original influencers before that word even existed.

And that’s what today’s listeners still crave: realness. Not overly polished liners. Not “local” for the sake of being local. They want voices that are funny, flawed, relatable, and worth caring about.

The Fix Radio Actually Needs

If radio wants to reconnect with the next generation, it’s time to shift the focus:

Be authentic, not just local.

Empower your talent to be real.

Invest in voices, not just music logs.

Why do I say all of this as an AE? Well, because the cooler radio is, the more popular it is, and the more popular it is, the easier it is to sell. The message is only as good as the messenger. Radio wins when it’s delivered with personality.