FCC’s Full FM Booster Geotargeting Rules Now in Effect

The FCC’s Media Bureau has confirmed that all new and modified rules enabling FM and LPFM stations to originate geographically-specific programming via booster stations are fully in operation, completing a saga that initially began in 2021.

The Public Notice, released July 25, marks the implementation of remaining provisions that had been pending approval by the Office of Management and Budget. Stations must now use FCC Form 2100, Schedule 336 to notify the Commission of any intent to originate limited programming over FM boosters.

The updated form is part of the rule changes finalized in the Commission’s Second Report and Order and Order on Reconsideration, published in November.

The initial rule framework took partial effect in January, allowing broadcasters to originate up to three minutes per hour of unique content on up to 25 boosters per station. Use of the time is optional, and unused minutes do not carry over. Emergency Alert System compliance is required for all originating boosters.

GeoBroadcast Solutions, the company behind ZoneCasting technology, is the primary developer of the system that enables geotargeted content delivery via booster infrastructure.

With geotargeting now used by 87% of marketers, numerous broadcasters and advertisers have been seeking permission for the technology; however, the technology has had its detractors. The NAB has consistently opposed the rule change, citing risks to market stability, advertiser segmentation, and listener experience in overlapping signal areas. The FCC’s order allows a limited level of interference within a parent station’s protected contour.