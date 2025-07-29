Salem’s Nic Anderson Joins NRB in Dual Advocacy Role

National Religious Broadcasters has appointed Salem Media Group Vice President of Government Affairs Nic Anderson as its new Vice President of Public Policy. In his dual role, Anderson will represent NRB before Congress, the White House, and regulatory agencies.

Anderson will continue his work with Salem, directing the company’s political strategy and serving as liaison to organizations such as the NAB, NRB, and state broadcast associations. He also co-leads Salem’s political action committee, SALPAC.

Anderson launched his career in 2000 at CBS Radio Minneapolis’ WCCO-AM, working in regional business development and sports marketing. He joined Salem Twin Cities in 2008 as General Sales Manager, was promoted to General Manager in 2013, and in 2021 became Salem’s Director of Government Affairs. He was elevated to VP of Government Affairs in 2024.

NRB President and CEO Troy A. Miller said, “We are thrilled to welcome Nic Anderson to the NRB team. His extensive experience in government affairs and deep understanding of the faith-based media landscape will be invaluable as we advocate for the freedoms and interests of Christian broadcasters nationwide.”

NRB General Counsel Michael Farris added, “Nic’s addition strengthens NRB’s ability to engage effectively with policymakers and regulators. His proven expertise and commitment will help ensure that the voices of religious broadcasters are heard and protected.”

Anderson added, “In today’s media and regulatory environment, it’s never been more important for faith-based broadcasters to have a seat at the policy table. I’m grateful to help lead NRB’s efforts while continuing my work with Salem Media Group. This dual role places me at the intersection of faith-based media and public policy – ensuring Christian voices remain strong, protected, and accessible. NRB and Salem have shared a meaningful partnership for decades, and I’m excited to build on that foundation.”