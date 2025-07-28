Sun Radio Shines for Central Texas Flood Recovery

Austin’s Sun Radio wrapped its third annual radiothon, raising more than $20,000 while expanding the eleven-station network’s philanthropic efforts in a special bid to support flood relief and recovery efforts across the Texas Hill Country.

The three-day event featured 27 live bands and brought in donations to help repair storm-damaged equipment and fund ongoing community aid. Catastrophic flooding struck the region in early July after up to 21 inches of torrential rain caused rivers to rise rapidly and overwhelm communities, resulting in at least 135 deaths, including at least 37 children.

In addition to supporting local artists through its Recharge program, this year’s donations will also benefit community partners like Kerrville Pets Alive and NAMI Central Texas. Funds will help underwrite services tied to animal welfare and mental health in areas impacted by the floods.

Sun Radio Foundation, which receives no funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, helps fund tower operations, maintain its solar-powered broadcast network, and preserve Texas music with minimal environmental impact.

Sun Radio Foundation President Daryl O’Neal said, “We’re committed to being more than just a radio station. With every Radiothon, we see how powerful the connection is between our listeners, local musicians, and the broader Central Texas community.”

The group is still collecting through its website.